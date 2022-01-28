Meave O’Neill calls for support for women in sports

At January’s full meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, a motion brought by People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill acknowledged the achievement of Derry City Football Club women, but also called for representatives from women’s sports teams across the Council area to present to a special meeting of Council on the achievements and challenges for women in sport.

Cllr O’Neill, a former Derry City player and current City of Derry Rugby Club player, highlighted the inequalities facing women in sport. She said, “Visibility is key in progressing the development of women’s sport. There has been some progress on this but not enough. In our local media outlets and on our TVs, there is little coverage of women’s sport unless it’s a final or international achievement. In other words, the only time women are visible in sport is when they have had major success rather than it just being the norm.

“Inclusive sports which enable access for beginners and support self-esteem, and empowerment are incredibly important. Women who participate in sport have improved body confidence and body image, at a time when we’re blasted by media to have a certain body type and look a certain way. It has excellent mental health benefits and there’s increased networks gained through participation in sport.”

Derry City Women's team

The success of the development of women’s sporting teams and athletes was widely discussed in the chamber, but it was acknowledged more must be done to further progress participation and the development of women’s sport across the Council area, with the motion passing with unanimous support.

The motion also called for Council to convene a meeting with those involved in the development of women’s sport across the Council area, with the aim of developing a media campaign to increase the visibility of women in sport and explore resources and support to develop the participation and development of women and girl’s sporting teams.