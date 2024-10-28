Menopause services directory planned for Derry & Strabane Council area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council will develop a directory of available menopause services in the district.

At a reconvened Full Council Meeting on Thursday, October 24, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton proposed that council works with community, statutory and private sectors to identify menopause services, which will be compiled in a directory for women seeking support.

Additionally, council will write to the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Northern Ireland Executive, and the Public Health Agency to highlight the lack of a menopause clinic in the north west.

Councillor Hutton said menopause was a “challenging and isolating experience” for women that was often overlooked.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton.

“Our communities desperately need comprehensive menopause services,” she said. “Because it’s not just about physical changes such as hot flashes and sleep disturbances, it’s also about the emotional and psychological challenges such as anxiety, depression and even cognitive difficulties.”

“Addressing these issues can equip women with the knowledge they need to manage their symptoms effectively and foster open conversations, ensuring every woman does not feel alone on their menopause journey.

“A menopause services directory for women will signpost them to local services and would serve as a centralised hub for information, bringing together health professionals, support groups, educational resources and well -being services”.

Independent councillor Shauna Cusack noted that she had proposed the introduction of a menopause policy for council staff in 2019 that “paved the way for other councils and organisations, which followed suit”.

She added: “I’m very proud of this, and after five years I’ve seen real progress in the reduction of the stigma and shame associated with the word menopause.

“However access to information and very real support is sadly lacking, compounded by the difficulties in accessing GP services, and that’s just not good enough.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said menopause symptoms were “life changing” and the availability of help was “critical”.

“Especially when women are working,” she noted. “They don’t have the time to access some of the help that’s out there, so pulling all that information together would be really beneficial.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid amended the proposal to include information for men in the directory and develop menopause awareness workshops for male council officers, staff and elected members.

“It’s just to make it a wee bit more inclusive,” Councillor McDaid concluded. “And I think we know about how much men panic whenever the menopause is brought up.

“They feel awkward because they don’t know what they’re talking about so the amendment is just an addition to include information in the directory, specifically for men, about how to support their loved ones, people they know, and their colleagues as they go through the menopause.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter