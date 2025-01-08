The Health Minister joined the Western Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian and Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical Service, Geraldine McKay as they visited the Altnagelvin Emergency Department on Tuesday.The Health Minister joined the Western Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian and Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical Service, Geraldine McKay as they visited the Altnagelvin Emergency Department on Tuesday.
Mike Nesbitt visits Altnagelvin to hear from staff and patients about ongoing winter pressures

By Kevin Mullan
Mike Nesbitt has visited Altnagelvin to hear from staff about the ongoing winter pressures at the hospital and how they are coping with them.

The Western Trust said they spoke with Senior Management, Clinicians and Nursing staff about the continued pressures they are facing.

Mr. Nesbitt thanked all staff for their ‘incredible dedication and high quality care they provide to patients especially under such difficult circumstances’.

Minister Nesbitt also took time to hear first-hand from patients who were waiting in the Derry hospital’s Emergency Department.

Over the festive period the Department of Health apologised to patients facing long waits for treatment as the health and social care system continued to experience severe pressure on services.

