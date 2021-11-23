MLA Daniel McCrossan calls on Health Minister to find a care home for Strabane teenager

Ciara Gilliland and her son Ben

Ben, who is 13 and has Kabuki syndrome, is nonverbal and has complex learning and physical disabilities. His mother told the Journal how he has been staying in temporary care homes in both Derry and Omagh, where his family can visit him regularly and he can attend school but they have been told that he will have to be moved to Dublin, Meath or even Scotland for a permanent home.

Daniel McCrossan MLA told the NI Assembly how the Health Minister must intervene to take care of Ben and his family.

He said, “To be honest, I was quite shocked to hear the details of that particular case, and about the trust’s plans to relocate Ben, a vulnerable child, hundreds of miles away from his family, friends and support network. The proposal would even move Ben hundreds of miles from his school, Knockavoe School in Strabane town — a school that I know well — which is delivering for many disabled children across the wider area. It is unacceptable for trust officials to simply come to the family of a disabled child and tell them that they plan to move their child so far away. It must be addressed. In correspondence with the Health Minister, we have asked that he intervenes immediately to ensure that proper, full facilities, care and support be provided to Ben and his family.

Ben has Kabuki Syndrome and requires a long-time care home