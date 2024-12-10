Money and environment account for 50 per cent of Derry health inequalities: Nesbitt

Evidence from a new pilot project to improve health outcomes in Derry will be used by the Department of Health to address unacceptable gaps in life expectancy and health outcomes.

The forthcoming Live Better scheme in the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan and Fountain areas will be delivered in 2025, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said on Monday.

Mr. Nesbitt estimated socio-economic factors (40 per cent) and environmental factors (10 per cent) were responsible for a half of the morbidity and mortality gap in poorer areas.

"I have asked officials to bring forward the Live Better initiative to begin to address the situation. It will be demonstrated in two areas: one in west Belfast and one in Derry/Londonderry.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt in Derry.

"I hope that, from that, we get the empirical evidence that we can make a difference. Then I will bring it back to Executive colleagues, because tackling these things is an all-Executive challenge. We believe that it is 20 per cent health, but 40 per cent socio-economic,10 per cent environment and 30 per cent behaviours,” the minister told MLAs at Stormont on Monday.

He said encouraging healthier behaviour was part of the solution.

“Behaviours include such things as smoking, so the Tobacco and Vapes Bill that is going through Westminster will help. Behaviours also include the abuse of substances, including alcohol, and that is why I would like Executive colleagues to support the introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol. I say this to the Member: yes, Live Better is very much on course for delivery in 2025,” he declared.

The Derry Live Better project is one of two being rolled out in the North. The second is in the Grosvenor Road, Lower Falls and Lower Shankill areas of Belfast.

Mr. Nesbitt said: “Two girls can be born on the same day in a maternity unit in Belfast and can grow up a mile apart, but, if one is in an area of the greatest deprivation and the other lives in an area of the least deprivation, their healthy life expectation will vary by 14·2 years.

“In a First World country, a quarter of the way into the 21st century, that simply should not be countenanced.”