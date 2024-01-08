The Western Trust’s Limavady Primary Care Multi-disciplinary team has announced it is offering a free Menopause Monthly Drop-in café style event for women in the local area starting this month at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

The team is based at Limavady Health Centre and is supported by the Derry Federation of General Practices.

Maureen Duffy, GP based Senior Social Worker for Quinn & Brolly and Roe Family Practices, and Lynne Gray, GP based Senior Social Worker for Bovally & Rossair Medical Practices, in a statement explained how the new monthly event has come about and what those coming along can expect.

They stated: "Following the success of past Menopause Events in Limavady the GP based Social Work Team are facilitating a free Menopause Monthly drop-in café for local women every third Thursday of each month starting on January 18 from 7pm to 8pm at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady.

"This peer support group is a safe and welcoming environment for women to come together to offer each other hope and encouragement through the challenging life transition of menopause.

"It's an opportunity for local women to drop in and benefit from professional speakers, menopause education and awareness, refreshments, peer support and exercises activities which will help in managing menopause symptoms.