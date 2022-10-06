More GP practices temporarily closed to new patients in west
More GP Practices in the west have stopped taking on new patients than in any other geography in the north, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:14 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 6:05 pm
Two practices in the Western Local Commissioning Group have a live GP List Closure at present.
One was initiated on May 20, 2022 and will run until November 19, 2022. The other is closed to new patients until March 31, 2023.
There is one list closure each in the Southern, South Eastern and Belfast Areas, and none in the Northern Area.