Moving ‘Seen to be Heard’ exhibition raises breast cancer awareness with photographs of women living with illness
‘Seen to be Heard’, by Belfast photographer Jennifer Willis is being hosted by Hive Cancer Support (formerly Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group) and features photographs of 24 women who are living with secondary breast cancer.
Among them is Derry woman Theresa Kelly, who also lost her sister Sarah to secondary breast cancer last August.
Secondary breast cancer originates in the breast and spreads to other parts of the body and cannot be cured.
Theresa was drawn to the ‘Seen to be Heard’ project because it highlights the need for better treatment and provision.
“Both my sister Sarah and myself were diagnosed with breast cancer within 18 months of each other,” she explained.
“At the time, we just thought breast cancer was breast cancer and that it could be cured. We didn’t know the difference between primary breast cancer and secondary breast cancer.
“In fact we had never heard those terms before, so when Sarah was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and we realised it was incurable it was a complete shock.
“Various sources told us that treatment could give her a couple of years but we lost her a few short months later, something which changed my life and lives of our family and friends forever.”
Theresa is now living with secondary breast cancer herself.
She has dedicated herself to fundraising for several cancer charities, including Hive Cancer Support.
“I became involved with Seen To Be Heard to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer through the fantastic people at Hive Cancer Support.
“Sadly the care, treatment and support offered by the NHS to women in NI living with secondary breast cancer is sadly lacking and in many cases, non-existent. We deserve and demand better.”
Photographer Jennifer Willis began the ‘Seen to be Heard’ project after her friend Cheryl Graham was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and asked her to document her journey.
The project grew and she went on to photograph 24 women across the North.
“I would describe the exhibition as raw and powerful yet sensitive and revealing,” said Jennifer.
“Because of this, building a trusting relationship with the women before lifting the camera was vital to ensure an authentic and respectful piece of work.
“None of the women bare their bodies for their own sakes, but for those coming after them. The exhibition and advocacy around it have already produced tangible change but there is so much more to achieve.”
The exhibition features moving video testimony where the women discuss their lives and treatment.
“We hope that many will visit, view the images and hear their voices,” added Jennifer. Seen to be Heard launched at the Playhouse on Monday October 2 with a discussion from Jennifer, Theresa, and Cheryl and Michelle McLaren, Development Worker at Hive Cancer Support, chaired by Derry based journalist Jeananne Craig.
Michelle urged people to see the exhibition which closes on October 6.
“I knew as soon as I saw this ground breaking exhibition that I wanted to bring it to Derry. It has changed the way secondary breast cancer is perceived in NI and become a platform for people’s voices to be heard.”