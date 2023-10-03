Moving ‘Seen to be Heard’ exhibition raises breast cancer awareness with photographs of women living with illness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Seen to be Heard’, by Belfast photographer Jennifer Willis is being hosted by Hive Cancer Support (formerly Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group) and features photographs of 24 women who are living with secondary breast cancer.

Among them is Derry woman Theresa Kelly, who also lost her sister Sarah to secondary breast cancer last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondary breast cancer originates in the breast and spreads to other parts of the body and cannot be cured.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theresa Kelly with her sister Sarah who she lost to secondary breast cancer last August.

Theresa was drawn to the ‘Seen to be Heard’ project because it highlights the need for better treatment and provision.

“Both my sister Sarah and myself were diagnosed with breast cancer within 18 months of each other,” she explained.

“At the time, we just thought breast cancer was breast cancer and that it could be cured. We didn’t know the difference between primary breast cancer and secondary breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact we had never heard those terms before, so when Sarah was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and we realised it was incurable it was a complete shock.

From left: Marianne Flood & Sarah Duddy (Hive Cancer Support staff), photographer Jennifer Willis, Theresa Kelly and her daughter Shauna Kelly, Maureen Collins (Project Manager Hive Cancer Support) , Michelle McLaren, Jackie Loughrey & Linda McAnee (Hive Cancer Support staff) pictured at the launch of Hive Cancer Support's Breast Cancer Awareness Month Programme which begins with 'Seen to be Heard photographic exhibition by Jennifer Willis which will be open free to the public all week at The Playhouse Derry. This project promotes awareness of secondary breast cancer through the medium of photography. It reflects on the trauma & courage of those living with this incurable disease. Theresa Kelly from Derry (pictured centre in pink) who is a member of Hive Cancer Support has been photographed for the exhibition.

“Various sources told us that treatment could give her a couple of years but we lost her a few short months later, something which changed my life and lives of our family and friends forever.”

Theresa is now living with secondary breast cancer herself.

She has dedicated herself to fundraising for several cancer charities, including Hive Cancer Support.

“I became involved with Seen To Be Heard to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer through the fantastic people at Hive Cancer Support.

From left: Marianne Flood & Sarah Duddy (Hive Cancer Support staff), photographer Jennifer Willis, Theresa Kelly and her daughter Shauna Kelly, Maureen Collins (Project Manager Hive Cancer Support) , Michelle McLaren, Jackie Loughrey & Linda McAnee (Hive Cancer Support staff) pictured at the launch of Hive Cancer Support's Breast Cancer Awareness Month Programme which begins with 'Seen to be Heard photographic exhibition by Jennifer Willis which will be open free to the public all week at The Playhouse Derry. This project promotes awareness of secondary breast cancer through the medium of photography. It reflects on the trauma & courage of those living with this incurable disease. Theresa Kelly from Derry (pictured centre in pink) who is a member of Hive Cancer Support has been photographed for the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly the care, treatment and support offered by the NHS to women in NI living with secondary breast cancer is sadly lacking and in many cases, non-existent. We deserve and demand better.”

Photographer Jennifer Willis began the ‘Seen to be Heard’ project after her friend Cheryl Graham was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and asked her to document her journey.

The project grew and she went on to photograph 24 women across the North.

“I would describe the exhibition as raw and powerful yet sensitive and revealing,” said Jennifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of this, building a trusting relationship with the women before lifting the camera was vital to ensure an authentic and respectful piece of work.

“None of the women bare their bodies for their own sakes, but for those coming after them. The exhibition and advocacy around it have already produced tangible change but there is so much more to achieve.”

The exhibition features moving video testimony where the women discuss their lives and treatment.

“We hope that many will visit, view the images and hear their voices,” added Jennifer. Seen to be Heard launched at the Playhouse on Monday October 2 with a discussion from Jennifer, Theresa, and Cheryl and Michelle McLaren, Development Worker at Hive Cancer Support, chaired by Derry based journalist Jeananne Craig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle urged people to see the exhibition which closes on October 6.