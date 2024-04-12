Nearly 8,000 cases of cancer diagnosed in Western Trust in five years
Nearly 8,000 cases of cancer, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, were diagnosed in the Western Trust during a recent five year period.
New figures from the Department of Health show there were 7,802 diagnoses locally between 2016 and 2020: 1,551 in 2016; 1,566 in 2017; 1,540 in 2018; 1,648 in 2019; and 1,497 in 2020.
The information that is held by the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry (NICR) was provided by the Health Minister Robin Swann in response to an Assembly Question.
