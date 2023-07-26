New banner unveiled at Free Derry Corner ahead of World Breastfeeding Week

The banner has been created by local mum Sinead O’Kane in collaboration with local company iPrint and Design.

Sinead, who is a mum of two and expecting her third baby, is a member of North West BAPS – a parent-led initiative which is striving to increase visibility and support for breastfeeding and perinatal support in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am so delighted we have been successful in getting this banner erected to advertise the family friendly event [in St. Columb’s Park] we are having on August 5 to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.

Members of North West BAPS with supporters and local politicians and community workers at the unveiling of a new banner at Free Derry Corner to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

"Especially as we are erecting the banner in a part of our beautiful city which has the lowest breastfeeding figures in the world. I am hoping that change will happen, and that more families will consider breastfeeding – especially if they get the support and encouragement that they need.”

Catherine Millar, Family Support Worker with SureStart Edenballymore, said: “This is amazing, well-done Sinead for getting this over the line.

"What a powerful way to mark World Breastfeeding Week and to publicise your upcoming event at St. Columb’s Park Walled Garden. I’m absolutely over the moon that breastfeeding will be highlighted and right there for everyone in our beautiful city to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Clarke, mum of one, said: “We are changing the future for so many mothers-to-be and babies to come. This will all take time. I want my children to know they chose a mother who would have their voices heard.

"Although I never dreamed those voices would resonate into the history books having a banner at the Free Derry Corner, and their legacy to be the most powerful of all, real change.”

John McBride, local dad and breastfeeding advocate, said: “When my son was a baby I wasn’t sure how to support his mum to breastfeed him and I wasn’t aware of where I could get guidance or support.

"That is why I remain involved in supporting breastfeeding initiatives and urging dads and dads-to-be, to come along to events like the celebration in St. Columb’s Park Walled Garden on Saturday, August 5, to share their experience and tips or to find out more about supporting the breastfeeding journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Noella Gormley, core team member of North West BAPS and mum of two girls, said: “Raising the awareness and visibility of breastfeeding in all our communities is vital if we want it to be a viable option for all women who want to breastfeed. This is just the beginning!”

The North West BAPS thanked the Mayor Patricia Logue who officially unveiled the banner at the Free Derry Corner on July 25.

The Mayor commended the North West BAPS for all that they are doing to normalise breastfeeding in the Council area, and reiterated the Council's commitment to being breastfeeding friendly.

The Council have provided practical help with the establishment of the North West BAPS Network. A number of Councillors attended the unveiling and some expressed interest in joining the North West BAPS Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad