New children’s ward at Altnagelvin Hospital expected to be complete by late 2025

“It’s important that the child and their family are at the centre of this design. We have been asked to be actively involved and will be getting parents’ input and feedback along the way of the design. We have been asked to work in partnership with the team and designers to see what we can contribute to it, which is great. Having spent a lot of time in the ward with my son, Abel, I look forward to the difference the new children’s ward will make, in comparison with the other new wards already open in the hospital. Knowing there will be bright and welcoming rooms will make a huge difference and we also look forward to the new technology that will be involved, which will really help with long hospital stays.”