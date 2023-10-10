New Community Perinatal Mental Health Service launched by the Western Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Perinatal Mental Health Service is designed to increase awareness of mental illness and offer support and interventions to women throughout their pregnancy and up to one year following childbirth.

Western Trust Director of Adult Mental Health and Disability Services, Karen O’Brien said: “I am delighted to formally launch the Perinatal Mental Health Service in the Western Trust. “This service will ensure women have access to high quality specialist mental health care, close to home, when they need it during the perinatal period, thus improving outcomes for mothers, babies and families.”

The Perinatal Mental Health Service is operated by a dedicated and skilled multidisciplinary team comprising of Consultant Psychiatrist, Community Psychiatric Nurses, Specialist Midwife, Specialist Health Visitor, and a Quality & Information Officer.

Pictured at the Launch of the Western Trust new Community Perinatal Mental Health Service from left to right are: Alison Doherty, Nurse Lead/Coordinator; Amy McAleavey, Specialist Perinatal Midwife; Karen O’Brien, Director Adult Mental Health & Disability Services; Bernie Deery, Quality Information and Data Officer and Helena Morrison, Perinatal CPN.

Recruitment is currently ongoing for additional team members, including Psychologists, a Social worker, and administrative support, to further enhance the service.

The service will be accepting direct referrals from 10 October 2023. Referrals will be accepted from GP’s Midwives, Health Visitors and Mental Health Teams to provide care and support to women facing various mental health illnesses.

The Team provides an integrated approach, considering the needs of both the mother and the infant, as well as their boarder support network. In addition to seeing a keyworker, mothers will also be offered regular reviews with their Consultant Psychiatrist. The Team will also offer various supports, including parent-infant work, group and individual sessions, such as baby massage, antenatal and postnatal support.

The Team will work closely with other essential services, including Health Visiting, Maternity Services, other Mental Health Teams, Community & Voluntary services, and Social Services.

If you are struggling with your mental health issues during pregnancy or after the birth of your baby, please remember that help is available. Speak to your GP, Health Visitor, Midwife, or a Mental Health professional already involved in your care.

The Western Trust marked the launch of this vital service at events held on World Mental Health Day, 10th October 2023. Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist, Dr Margaret Kelly, emphasised the significance of early detection and intervention, highlighting the impact of mental illness on women and their families and the positive results that early intervention can achieve.