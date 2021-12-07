New Crannóg Dental Centre officially opened in Derry

Deirdre Mahon Director Of Women & Children’s Services ; Grainne Quinn, Clinical Director; Alison Quinn, Dental Nurse; Chief Executive Neil Guckian; Helena Lindsay Dental Nurse ; Aisling Cooper Dentist and Rosemary McNickle, Dentist

The dentist is located at Lakeview Hospital, Gransha Park site and it is a Special Care Dentistry Site for patients with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, complex medical needs and elderly patients who are unable to attend a General Dental Practitioner.

The dental team were previously based in the waterside hospital but a purpose built facility was needed.

Grainne Quinn, Clinical Director said, “We are delighted to welcome our Chief Executive, Neil Guckian to officially open Crannog Dental Centre. The opening of Crannog with two large bright surgeries, a wheel chair recliner and disabled access allows us to offer high quality dental treatment to the patients under our care.

“The Dental team are part of a Multi-disciplinary Team which include dentists, social workers, Speech and Language Therapists, Psychologist and Learning Disability nurses who have continued to provide quality dental care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team work with the Day Case Unit staff at Altnagelvin Hospital to provide dental treatment under general anaesthetic for patients who are unable to accept invasive treatment without this intervention.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing access to theatres during the past 21 months with the continued pressures on hospital services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Team also provide support for cardiac and cancer inpatients who require urgent dental treatment as part of their overall medical treatment. These medical patients have been prioritised throughout Covid-19 pressures to minimise disruption or delay to their medical treatments.

“We hope that we will be able to return to normal services in the near future once the pressures from COVID-19 ease.”

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian pictured with Grainne Quinn, Clinical Director and Deirdre Mahon, Director of Women & Children’s Services to officially open Crannog Dental Centre

Neil Guckian, Western Trust Chief Executive said, “It is a privilege for me as Chief Executive to officially open Crannog Dental Centre. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of Grainne and her team who have worked so diligently throughout the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to provide dental treatment to vulnerable patients. This is a fantastic state of the art facility with patient care at the centre of everything that you do and I wish you every success. Thank you.”

Crannog Dental Centre staff Alison Quinn; Rosemary McNickle; Aisling Cooper and Helena Lindsay

Marion Deeney, Dental Nurse Manager (retired); Jude Anderson, Associate Specialist in Special Care Dentistry (retired) and Grainne Quinn, Clinical Director