In a first for the city, over 500 parents of new-borns registered with SureStart will receive a Foyle Baby Bank pack.

The packs contain essential items including baby wipes, nappies, hygiene and care products.

Commenting on the launch, Foyle Foodbank trustee and SureStart Edenballymore Manager, Deirdre McDaid, said: “The Covid-19 crisis is having a devastating impact on those families with young children who are living in poverty. Parts of our City were already suffering from some of the highest rates of child poverty in these islands, and this support is now urgently needed by families and parents struggling to make ends meet.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All the evidence suggests that life chances, mental health and educational development are significantly improved by alleviating poverty in children’s early years. The Foyle Baby Bank aims to bring relief to children when they most need it and hope to their parents who are struggling in very difficult circumstances.”

James McMenamin, Manager of the Foyle Foodbank, said: “As financial pressures have increased for many people, it’s inevitable that more families in the locality will face impossible choices between keeping their homes warm, putting food on the table, and providing essential items for their children. The Foyle Baby Bank will be a ray of light and support for these families, providing free essential products in the challenging times that lie ahead.”

In its first year, the Foyle Baby Bank aims to help at least 500 families, beginning with a summer campaign to supply hundreds of free bundles of baby products.

Packs will be distributed by SureStart Teams.

The new packs will feature nappies and other key items for babies.