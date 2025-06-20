New flexible medication collection service for Derry cancer patients

The North West Cancer Centre (NWCC) at Altnagelvin has introduced a new and innovative way for patients or carers to collect medication without the need to enter the hospital building.

Medpoint Solo, an automated, secure and temperature controlled prescription collection machine located at the entrance of NWCC, is the first of its kind in any cancer centre across the UK and Ireland.

When medication is ready for collection, patients receive a text message with a unique code to access their medication via Medpoint Solo.

Lorna Cairns, Consultant Pharmacist in Cancer Services said: “The service provides an innovative approach to supporting the patient pathway. Since the installation of the Medpoint collection machine we have received positive feedback from both staff and patients who have found the service to be beneficial. Patients have praised its convenience, ease of use, reduced stress and no collection time restrictions.”

Western Trust staff at the launch of Medpoint Solo.

Lesley Mitchell, Assistant Director Nursing, Acute Services said: “The Medpoint machine has improved the patient experience by reducing time spent in hospital and enabling a flexible approach to medicine collection.

"In addition, this initiative has released the administrative burden experienced by the nursing team therefore releasing time for Nurses to spend providing care to patients.

“I would like to thank all the staff involved in bringing this person centred initiative to fruition.”

Dr. Hossam Abdulkhalek, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Divisional Clinical Director for Diagnostics and Cancer Services said: “The machine provides a new standard for innovation in prescription collection to our patients in NWCC.

"Automating prescription collection supports both patients and staff. Increasing staffing capacity, whilst improving service delivery, patient safety and empowerment.”