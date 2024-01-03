New Free Derry Corner banner in memory of Sorcha Glenn to raise cervical cancer awareness

A new banner has been unveiled at Free Derry Corner in memory of Sorcha Glenn who died in 2014 from cervical cancer after being denied a smear test because she was ‘too young.’

Team Sorcha members and Hive Cancer Support launched the banner on Wednesday as part of their Cervical Smear Awareness campaign.

Team Sorcha was set up in memory of the 23-year-old who died from cervical cancer ten years ago this year.

The campaigners said: "A smear is test is a quick procedure that can detect changes to your cervix, even at a pre cancerous stage.

Team Sorcha members and Hive Cancer Support staff pictured at Free Derry Corner for the launch of this year's Cervical Smear Awareness campaign.

"If you are experiencing unusual vaginal bleeding, pain in your pelvis, pain during sex or discharge with a bad smell you can request a smear test from your GP.

"It’s also important to attend for screening when you are called by your GP, even if you have no symptoms.