New gonorrhoea vaccination programme for Northern Ireland

A new gonorrhoea vaccination programme is to commence in Northern Ireland in August

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging eligible people to make an appointment for vaccination to help protect them and their sexual partners against infection.

From August, eligible people, which includes gay men, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a sexually transmitted infection (STI), will start to be offered the vaccine, with two doses advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommended roll out of vaccination following an upsurge in gonorrhoea diagnoses.

A new gonorrhoea vaccination programme will commence in Northern Ireland in August.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “In recent years we have seen an increase in gonorrhoea cases. It is now the most commonly diagnosed bacterial STI in Northern Ireland, with some infections being particularly resistant to treatment. Around 8 out of 10 gonorrhoea infections occur in men; gay and bisexual men are most commonly affected so by offering the vaccine to those most at risk it will not only help to protect them against the disease but will also help to reduce the spread.

“The vaccine provides around 30 to 40% protection against gonorrhoea, which is good news and will help reduce the chance of infection and passing it on to other partners, although it will still be important to continue to use condoms for protection against gonorrhoea and other sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis.

“The vaccine itself is a meningococcal group B vaccine which has been used in the UK routine immunisation programme for some time. Recent research has shown that the vaccine may also offer some protection against gonorrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The PHA would strongly encourage eligible people to take up the offer and get both doses to reduce the risk to themselves and others”

The vaccine will be available through GUM clinics within local Health and Social Care Trusts. For more information on GUM clinics see www.sexualhealthni.info/visiting-gum-clinic or to make an appointment speak to a staff member at your local GUM clinic.

For more information on the vaccine see www.pha.site/menb-vaccine-protection-gonorrhoea