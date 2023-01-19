Planning permission was recently granted to Glashedy Investments for the 58-bed nursing home and respite care facility in the town at Churchland Quarters.

Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting on Tuesday, which was held online due to the inclement weather, Councillor Martin McDermott said the development is a ‘very important bit of infrastructure’ for north Inishowen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fianna Fail county councillor said: "It’s game changing for north Inishowen to have a 56-bed nursing home, with a 12-bed residential home for respite. It’s a very, very important project and credit to Sean and Mary Keogh for developing such a project. It’s massive for us to have and very badly needed in the present climate, with hospitals overcrowded with patients, some who could certainly be moved to residential care for a period of time. It’s a vitally important project and I also want to acknowledge the time and effort put in by the planning team.”

The new nursing home will be located in Carndonagh.

Councillor Rena Donaghey concurred with Colr McDermott’s comments and described the development as a ‘great news story for Inishowen.’.

The Fianna Fail councillor said: "We all know we have an aging population. We have been waiting for a long time for a nursing home the size of this. I’d look for one for Buncrana as well. Currently, Buncrana is housing everyone from Carndonagh at the minute until all the building and infrastructure is finished. There’s such a need for respite and beds in Inishowen – they’re almost non-existent and we have so many people in the hospitals in Letterkenny that can’t be let out because there’s nowhere for them to go. They did say they’re hoping to start it in the first quarter of this year and it would be great if that could happen and it could open in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a huge need for this facility and the fact it has 12 respite beds attached to it is great news. I very much welcome it.”