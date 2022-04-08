New Lifeline mural is unveiled in Bogside

The public information notic, located at Westland Street near the entrance to Meenan Drive, replaces a former mural on the old Bogside Inn that has now been demolished.

Speaking after the mural was painted this week, Ógra Shinn Féin spokesperson Jake Harkin said: “Delivering a first-class mental health service and supporting people in our communitues is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“We worked alongside the Martin McGuinness Sinn Féin cumann to help restore the Lifeline mural to raise awareness and let people know that help is always there.

“The mural had been on the wall of the Bogside Inn for a number of years, but due to the ongoing transformation of that site, the mural had to be relocated to another location in the Bogside.”

Jake said he hopes the visibility of the mural from Westland Street and the Lecky Road will ensure that its message will reach those who may need it.

The simple artwork contains the Lifeline telephone number 0808 808 8000 and website www.lifelinehelpline.info/

“Given that it is located on a main route in and out of the area, this mural will be seen by thousands of people on a weekly basis.

“I would like to praise the amazing work and efforts of those working across the city to support people with mental health issues.

“They are a vital service in our community.

“If putting this number up helps even one person in their hour of need then it will have been worth it,” said Jake.

People living in the north can call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.

Deaf and hard of hearing Textphone users can call Lifeline on 18001 0808 808 8000.