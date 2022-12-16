The office at Exchange House, in the city centre, currently houses 16 staff and a large team of ‘amazing’ volunteers who are contacted every day by children and young people, from across the UK. It has now been selected to be one of a small group of bases to offer an all-night service.

The base opened with 5 staff members in 2007 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. It is now in the midst of a recruitment drive to employ an additional 7 staff (NSPCC | Careers) to work in this vital new service which will be running 2-3 nights every week. Additionally, the charity is also recruiting volunteers to work on both night and day shifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and volunteers at the base hear from children and young people who frequently have nowhere else to turn and choose to get in touch for many reasons including sexual abuse, bullying and neglect. For many children, it is the first time they have spoken out about these issues and, often, it is at night when they feel most able to talk about their worries and concerns.

Current Night Service Staff 2 (From left) Ciaran Ball, Georgina McGlinchey, Michelle Ryan-Doherty, Eva Czabanik and Roisin Duffin

The base will deal with an average of 40 contacts every night and often these may be more complex than those which occur in the daytime, resulting in more referrals to the police or social services.

Georgina McGlinchey, Team Manager said: “For some people, midnight is a time for winding down but at the Foyle base it’s often just the beginning. I can’t tell you how proud we are to have this wonderful and much-needed service, here in the North West. We have been expanding steadily over the years but the night service is a real boost for us. It’s a real privilege to be able to help so many young people and we will be able to offer counselling and help to even more children now we are open for longer hours, with our new and expanded team in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran Ball, has recently taken up the post of Childline Supervisor with the night service. Initially, he volunteered with Childline, both in Belfast and in Foyle, while studying for a Psychology degree at Queen’s University. He returned home to the North West in 2018 to take up the role of Childline Supervisor.

Ciaran said: “There’s no typical day or night in Childline because every young person is different and their reasons for getting in touch can vary enormously. We always give them the time they need to let us know what is concerning them as we’re aware it can be a huge thing to speak out about something which may be very personal or painful to disclose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Night Service Staff (From left) Eva Czabanik (seated) Michelle Ryan-Doherty Georgina McGlinchey Ciaran Ball and Roisin Duffin

“I believe it’s so important for a young person to have a safe space to talk, where they will be listened to by someone who isn’t going to judge them. Often, we can take it for granted that all young people have that safe person or space to turn to but, through my work with Childline, I’ve learned that isn’t always the case, and that’s why the service is so important. I have noticed, though, that very often the contacts to the night service can take a bit longer and may be more complex. I am delighted that I have been able to progress my career in Childline and be part of the new team and I look forward to more new staff coming on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Childline Night Service Counsellor, Roisin Duffin, said: “Being a volunteer was a wonderful experience and the support from everyone in the Foyle base was exceptional. It inspired me to apply to work for Childline and I was absolutely thrilled when I got the job with the night service. For me, the most fulfilling thing about working or volunteering for Childline is helping to make a difference to young people’s lives and being able to support them during emotionally challenging times."

“Very often, during the night, children and young people tend to reach out through our online 1-2-1 chats as they provide a secure environment in which to discuss any topic - this can be a great way for young people to get things off their chest and hopefully get the reassurance they need to help them get some much-needed rest. I love working on the night service. It has taught me so much and been the most rewarding job I have ever had - I really do enjoy every shift.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “I am delighted to welcome this amazing and much-needed service to Derry and the wider North West region. It is fantastic to know that should any young people within our city and district need a helping hand, that it is there for them at any time of day or night. This new service along with the expanded team will be able to help so many more children and young people, and offer the safe space they need.”

"As always, it is also brilliant to hear seven new positions in the North West area in this vital new service. I'd like to extend my congratulations to the team and wish them all the best with the expansion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Childline offers confidential, non-judgemental support to children and young people – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Young people can talk to the Childline counsellors online in 1-2-1 chat from an account they set up on the Childline website at www.childline.org.uk. This account can also be used to send the counsellors email and it’s always free to call 0800 1111 with no phone credit required.