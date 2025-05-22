New obesity service to provide support and weight-loss drugs from next year

A new obesity management service allowing people to access lifestyle support as well as obesity medication if appropriate will be rolled-out next year.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has given the go-ahead for the new Regional Obesity Management Service (ROMS).

It will focus on the development of a community-based service, he said on Wednesday last.

Currently, health service patients in the North do not have access to specialist weight management provision – including innovative weight loss injections/medications.

The new service will support access to weight loss medication in line with NICE guidance. Rollout will be carefully managed in a phased manner to ensure that treatment is provided in a safe and effective manner.

Further phases of ROMS will develop, subject to funding, other interventions such as bariatric (weight loss) surgery.

Mr. Nesbitt commented: “This is a very significant step forward. I have many competing demands on a seriously overstretched budget but I was determined to prioritise this area.

“Obesity is a significant public health issue in Northern Ireland, with 65% of adults and 26% of children living with obesity or overweight.

“Those living with being overweight or obese are at a higher risk of a range of major health conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

“As I have repeatedly emphasised, my ambition is to shift our health’s service focus from treating ill people to helping them stay healthy.

“I have also made health inequalities one of my main areas of focus as Minister. Obesity is a contributing factor to health inequalities. It is more prevalent in the most disadvantaged communities (68%) compared to the least disadvantaged (62%).

“Establishing a Regional Obesity Management Service will also bring us into line with other parts of the UK. It will be a phased introduction and will take time and sustained investment to be fully established. Implementation will be taken forward in a carefully managed way to ensure that it operates effectively, with patient numbers building up gradually. Today is nevertheless a very important day for public health.”

The annual cost of obesity to society as a whole in the North as substantial. A 2015 study focusing on estimating both the healthcare and productivity costs of overweight and obesity in the North put this at circa £414 million a year.

In November 2023, the Department launched a consultation seeking views from the public on the introduction of an obesity management service.

The outcome of the consultation, which yielded just under 19,000 responses, was overwhelming in favour of introducing the service.

A report summarising the public consultation on the proposed ROMS introduction was published at: https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations/proposed-regional-obesity-management-service-roms-northern-ireland

Plans for the Regional Obesity Management Service sit within the Department of Health’s wider obesity strategic Framework ‘Healthy Futures’.

A copy of the DoH’s ‘Healthy Futures’ consultation analysis report is available online at https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations/strategic-framework-prevent-harm-caused-obesity-and-improve-diets-and-levels-physical-activity.

The consultation findings indicate overwhelming support and emphasise the need to redouble efforts to prevent overweight and obesity, while also calling for a holistic, patient-centred approach to obesity management.

Respondents have highlighted the importance of addressing health inequalities, promoting community engagement, and ensuring equitable access to resources and support for marginalised populations. The focus is shifting from individual responsibility to systemic changes that foster healthier environments.

Work is now well advanced on the finalisation of the ‘Healthy Futures’ obesity strategic framework.