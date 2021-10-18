New wheelchair accessible swing opened in Muff

The swing was officially opened by Fr John Farren and the Muff Community Development chairperson Bridget McCallion. Six year old Mason Doherty was the first to try the swing with a big push from his mother Cliona.

Speaking at the opening, Bridget said, “For us here in Muff Community Development, this is a very special day. We are absolutely delighted to open this swing. On behalf of the commitee, I want to say a huge thank you to the staff in the office. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. I want to thank all those who put money in boxes, did fancy dress walks, the people who came down here and did a car show, the tractor run, every little penny counts. I want to thank an Garda Síochana and Little Toby’s and everyone else who gave money. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

A grant of £2,500 was given towards the swing and the Muff community rallied together to raise a further £8,500 in just three months order to buy and install it.

Fr Farren said, “Bridget has been a driving force behind this effort to make this swing available to the most vulnerable in our society. This swing is a great monument to those who have donated, supported and planned it.”

Mayor of Inishowen, Jack Murray, said, “The community in Muff are just phenomenal. This play park since it was built has been great but it was rightly decided that every child should be able to enjoy it.“