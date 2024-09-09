NI breastfeeding expert Ruth Maguire launches new employer breastfeeding consultancy service

Northern Ireland Breastfeeding Expert, Ruth Maguire, has announced the launch of a new Employer Breastfeeding Consultancy Service. This service aims to empower NI businesses to foster a nurturing environment for breastfeeding mothers.

As the founder of the online breastfeeding magazine boobingit.com, Ruth identified a critical need for comprehensive support and guidance for employers navigating breastfeeding accommodations in the workplace. Ruth's consultancy will provide tailored solutions to help employers create breastfeeding-friendly environments that prioritise the well-being of their employees.

"At Boobingit.com we've been championing breastfeeding support for years, and now, with our consultancy, we're taking it a step further. Our goal is to equip employers with the knowledge and resources they need to support breastfeeding employees effectively, fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

Breastfeeding rates in Northern Ireland are amongst the lowest in Europe and so many new mothers feel pressured to stop breastfeeding when they go back to work. We want these women to feel empowered and supported to continue breastfeeding upon their return to paid work - because not only is longer-term breastfeeding beneficial to the health of their child - but also to their own health and wellbeing.”

Ruth Maguire, Founder of The Nourish Consultancy

With the launch of The Nourish Consultancy, Ruth aims to drive positive change in workplaces across Northern Ireland, promoting inclusivity, employee well-being, and family-friendly policies.

The consultancy will offer a range of services, including: Customised breastfeeding policies tailored to meet the unique needs of each organisation, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and best practices. Training sessions to educate employers and staff on the benefits of breastfeeding and how to support breastfeeding employees. Expert guidance on creating breastfeeding-friendly spaces within the workplace Continued support and consultation to address any challenges or concerns that may arise, ensuring a supportive environment for breastfeeding employees.