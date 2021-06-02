Nichola Mallon visits Strathfoyle to discuss local greenway project

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announces £2.5 million for Greenway Development. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Brian Tierney, with local community representatives, political representatives and stakeholders during a visit to the Strathfoyle Greenway development.

The project is being made possible as part of £2.5 million investment in greenways as part of her budget allocations for this financial year.

Minister Mallon said: “I am delighted to be here today to view the progress that has been made on the ground developing the Strathfoyle Greenway. We are working in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council to develop this community space for walking, wheeling and cycling, which are becoming more popular than ever.

“Greenway development is part of our programme to create public spaces which have a wide range of benefits for health and well-being and also for the environment. Greenways also have the potential to attract tourism.

“That is why I am continuing to support these projects from my £20 million Blue/Green Fund. I have also allocated £0.6 million to support preliminary work on a number of other Council greenway proposals and I am ready to make further funding allocations available to Councils that are in a position to start construction in 2021/22.”

The Strathfoyle Greenway is a 2.7 kilometres extension to the Waterside Greenway, which will link Strathfoyle to the city and wider Greenway network. The Department is completing resurfacing and new road layout as well as creating a shared use path and a new Toucan Pedestrian Crossing point on the route.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Brian Tierney, said: “Extending the local greenway network and providing accessible and more environmentally friendly alternatives to the road is high on Council’s agenda and one of the key priorities identified in our Green Infrastructure plan. The Strathfoyle greenway also has an important role in connecting local communities, and linking people to key places in and around our city.

“I want to thank the Minister for continuing to support these plans. The Covid pandemic has really brought into focus the need to enhance health and wellbeing through improving access to our open and outdoor spaces. I look forward to seeing the delivery of the Strathfoyle greenway in the summer of 2022 and the continued growth and development of our green infrastructure and the many health and environmental benefits that will bring.”

