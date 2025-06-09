No dental practices in Derry signed up to emergency access scheme

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

No dental practices in Derry have signed up to a scheme to deliver urgent dental care to unregistered patients, it’s been revealed.

The Dental Access Scheme was launched by the Department of Health last August in order to improve access (during the working week) for unregistered patients experiencing an emergency, urgent, or pressing dental condition.

However, whilst 38 practices across the North are signed up to the scheme none are based in Derry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the Health Minister if he ‘will expand the Dental Access Scheme to include the Foyle constituency, given oral health inequalities and poor access to NHS dental care in the Western Health and Social Care Trust’.

No dental practices in Derry have signed up to a scheme to deliver urgent dental care to unregistered patients, it’s been revealed.No dental practices in Derry have signed up to a scheme to deliver urgent dental care to unregistered patients, it’s been revealed.
No dental practices in Derry have signed up to a scheme to deliver urgent dental care to unregistered patients, it’s been revealed.

Mr. Nesbitt said: “A key objective of the scheme is to include practices from those areas where access difficulties are most acute, such as the Western area.

"All Northern Ireland dental practices were given the opportunity to apply to join the scheme but unfortunately no practices from Derry came forward.

"There are currently 38 practices participating in the scheme. Details of the scheme (including participating practices) can be viewed at: https://online.hscni.net/dental-access-scheme/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are currently 2 practices who are delivering the DAS in the Western area, these are: Catherine Street Dental Care, Limavady; Strabane Family Dental Care, Strabane.

“Early indications are that the scheme is helping to address the dental needs of unregistered patients.”

Last year former Derry dentist Roz McMullan, British Dental Association NI Chair described tooth decay as a ‘disease of deprivation’ highlighting disproportionately higher levels of illness and tooth extraction in the North compared with Britain.

Related topics:DerryMark H. DurkanNorthHealth MinisterDepartment of HealthNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice