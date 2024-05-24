North West ADHD patients ‘desperately seeking support’ and ‘severely anxious’ over med shortages
and live on Freeview channel 276
SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, speaking at Stormont said: “People who have an ADHD diagnosis in the North are treated absolutely appallingly.
"They face an unbelievable level of challenges and a wait of years to even get a diagnosis. The lack of investment and support from the Department of Health for support services is absolutely shocking.”
Ms. Hunter claimed that ‘parents are desperately seeking support, but so rarely do they get it’.
"There is a huge amount of work for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to do in my constituency to support the families who are desperately seeking support for their children,” she said.
She praised the ADD-NI organisation for the support it provides.
“In the absence of support via the trusts, I thank ADD-NI, which does an incredible job and incredible work with so little money to support and empower the children, young people, adults and families throughout the North who are affected by ADHD,” said the East Derry MLA.
She claimed shortages have been ongoing for seven months.
"Patients with an ADHD diagnosis have endured that for seven months. The Department of Health has said that the UK-wide disruption should be resolved by September, but where can those people find support in the meantime?
"Where can they find the crucial meds that they are so dependent on? People who work full-time spend entire days looking for medication. The system is not fit for purpose,” she declared.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.