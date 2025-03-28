Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West BAPS have been shortlisted for two awards from Friends of Breastfeeding for 'Initiative of the Year' and 'Artwork of the Year' for 'Nurtured' - the new Breastfeeding Mural on Great James Street.

A group from the Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support organisation will be travelling from Derry to the Awards Ceremony in Tullamore, including Sinead O'Kane who co-ordinated the Mural Project.

Sinead said: "It’s so exciting to be nominated for these two brilliant awards because it shows how far we have come as a group and so glad all the work we are doing to raise awareness and increase the breastfeeding figures in Derry is being recognised.

"I am especially proud of our gorgeous Mural ‘Nurtured’, and although it raised a few eyebrows, it definitely was a conversation starter!"

Members of NW BAPS with Northern Ireland’s first breastfeeding mural, “Nurtured,”which was a co-production project co-ordinated by Sinead O'Kane and undertaken by the Peaball Artist Collective.

This parent-led group is transforming the landscape for breastfeeding families in the Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area. Born from grassroots efforts in 2022, North West BAPS has grown into a vital network raising breastfeeding awareness, advocacy and visibility.

Origins and Vision

North West BAPS began as part of a Zero Waste North West parenting programme, led by Dr. Maria Herron and Caroline McGuinness Brooks.

Shocked by statistics revealing some of the world’s lowest breastfeeding rates in the DCSDC area, local parents suggested the need to engage with the Mayor and the Council in a collective effort to address the issue.

The subsequent breakfast meeting at the Guildhall during World Breastfeeding Week 2022 with Mayor Sandra Duffy marked the start of an ambitious journey, culminating in the official formation of North West BAPS later that year.

The core team at North West BAPS now includes Dr. Noella Gormley, Sinead O'Kane, Jessica Clarke, Joanie Callaghan, Sarah Concannon and Dr. Maria Herron. There is also a wider North West BAPS Network which consists of 35 parents, advocates and supporters of breastfeeding.

North West BAPS has rapidly become a driving force for increased breastfeeding awareness and visibility, including through its mural by Peaball. Other highlights to date include signposting on social media to all local, online and telephone support to help parents who want to breastfeed; and hosting impactful initiatives such as World Breastfeeding in Public Day, the globally recognised Big Latch On, the recent screening of the documentary MILK during Breastfeeding in Public Day 2025 in collaboration with the NI Science Festival, and the upcoming celebratory event during World Breastfeeding Week.

Dr. Noella Gormley hosts the weekly North West BAPS Walking Group, and the wider group have participated in media projects such as webinars, podcasts, and documentaries, as well as co chairing the North West BAPS Network meetings which are supported by the Council and attended by statutory, voluntary and community groups as well as parents and advocates.

North West BAPS has plans for the year ahead. To get involved, please contact North West BAPS at [email protected] or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.