Number waiting for autism assessment doubles in Western Trust in five years

The number of children and adults waiting for an autism assessment in the Western Trust more than doubled over the past five years, the Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
On December 31, 2019 there were 998 patients waiting on an assessment. By December 31, 2023, this figure had risen to 2,238 – an increase of 1,240 patients.

The figures were released by the Health Minister in response to an Assembly Question tabled by the Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

