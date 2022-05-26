Nursing and Midwifery Council visit Derry this week

The NMC visited Ardlough Care home on Wednesday as part of their visit to Derry for lunch and a tour of the home.

Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief executive and registrar at the Nursing and Midwifery Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be at Ardlough Care Home today. It’s been really good to meet the nurses and the leadership team and hear what they’ve been doing through Covid, which has been amazing.

“We visited the prison this morning too, which was very interesting, and we were able to see the healthcare service there. This afternoon we had a fabulous lunch here in the Home and we’ve also had a really good chat with the nursing staff. We’ve been hearing their experiences and what they’re up to and we’re just having a lovely visit around the home and meeting some of the residents.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nursing and Midwifery Council visiting Ardlough Care Home during their visit to the north. The Council are in Derry for their bi-monthly meeting and to visit health and social care facilities in the area.

“The NMC, the regulator for nurses and Midwives, we’re here in Northern Ireland for our Council meeting, which will be held in the Playhouse. We’ve got some really important items on the agenda, we’ll be approving our post-registration standards, which includes a new post-registration standard for nursing in community and social care. This is something that I hope everyone here is going to be very pleased about.”

The NMC are the professional regulatory of the UK’s 758,303 nursing and midwifery professionals, including 26,854 registered professionals in the north of Ireland.

The NMC’s role is to regulate; promote high education and professional standards, maintain the register of professionals eligible to practise and investigate concerns about nurses, midwives and nursing associates, which affects less than one percent of professionals each year.