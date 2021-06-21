NW Rare Disease Group to host meet-up face-to-face in Derry
Members of the NW Rare Disease Support Group are meeting face to face for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic on Thursday June 24 at 2.30pm in the Primrose on the Quay Café in Derry.
Sandra Campbell the Chair of the Rare Disease Support Group said: “It has been a long and difficult year for many of our rare disease community, with the need for shielding and staying safe, so we are so delighted to have this opportunity to finally be able to get together outdoors at the café under the covered canopy. We welcome regular members and wish to invite anyone in NW who is affected by rare disease to reach out and join us.”
Booking is essential so to attend the meet-up. Please email Sandra on [email protected] or alternatively telephone 0770 447 6930.
The NW Rare Disease support group is affiliated with the NI Rare Disease Partnership charity which works to ensure no one in NI is disadvantaged because of the rarity of their health condition.
Currently some 1 in 17 people in Northern Ireland live with a Rare Disease – that’s approximately 110,000 people.
NIRDP have a dedicated Rare Disease Virtual Support Hub which offers advice, support and assistance to people living with or working with rare disease – reach out on email [email protected] or visit the charity website on www.nirdp.org.uk