Official launch of Danny Quigley Fund in Derry on Friday

Facilitated by the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF), the ‘Danny Quigley Fund’ will help provide much-needed one to one counselling services for individuals in the North West as a means to improve their mental health and well-being, whilst also aiming to tackle the distressing rate of suicide in the city.

The showcase event that will be held in the Maldron hotel, and sponsored by O’Neill’s Sportswear, will also serve as an opportunity to reflect and celebrate Danny’s herculean efforts in the summer of 2021, when he completed no less than ten ironman triathlons over the space of ten days, propelling the Derryman into the history books and capturing the hearts of many in the North West.

Aisling Hutton, Mental Health practitioner and coordinator at the BBHF said that it was important to hold such an event, not just as a celebration for Danny, but to also explain to the public who donated so generously to Danny’s fundraiser just how their money will make a difference.

Danny with Mayor Graham Warke at the 10 in 10 finish line in 2021.

Aisling said: “When Danny first approached us to say that he wanted to raise money for the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, we were blown away by the lengths he was willing to go to so that he could help people in his city.

“Achieving his 10 in 10 challenge was such an inspiring feat, we owe it to him now to ensure his fundraising events are maximised as we continue to reach out and offer support to the public. The Danny Quigley Fund will help people not just in Derry, but throughout the North West and we thrilled to launch this fund with Danny in his name.”

Danny said: “Knowing that last year was the tenth anniversary of my daddy’s passing, all I wanted to do was honour him in a fitting way that could raise some money to help people and hopefully reduce the rate of suicide here. Suicide prevention is a topic that is obviously close to my heart, therefore I am really delighted that both the BBHF and I can launch this fund that I hope will help more and more people going forward.

The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke said: “Through his courage and commitment Danny has done so much to raise awareness of mental health issues, suicide prevention and the urgent need for properly resourced services for people who are struggling.