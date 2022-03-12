Ongoing incident at Altnagelvin hospital site after gas leak in Derry

Police advised this morning that there is currently an incident at the local hospital and advised those attending, that any vehicle access is via the Crescent Link as access via the Glenshane Road is ‘restricted to emergency vehicles only’.

The Western Trust has since updated: “There is an ongoing incident at Altnagelvin Hosptial. There was a gas leak which has now been isolated and made safe.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are in attendance supporting us.

Altnagelvin Hospital

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no risk to patients, staff or visitors.”

The Trust said that planned services and GP Out of Hours are running as normal as it advised:

“The Glenshane Road entrance to the hospital is temporarily closed. If you are coming to Altnagelvin Hosptial today please come via the Crescent Link entrance.