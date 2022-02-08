Online child sexual abuse crimes increased by 80% since 2017

PSNI

From 2020-2021, 308 such crimes were reported, which shows a big increase from the 2016-2017 figure of 178. These offences include sexual assault, rape, or sexual communication with a child where any element of the offence was committed online.

Safer Internet Day is today, Tuesday February 8, and the PSNI have issued a video to help parents spot the signs of online sexual abuse and make them aware of the dangers online. The video encourages parents to be more aware of their child’s online activities and in particular, who they are speaking to and the types of games they are playing.

Police say the Child Internet Protection Team (CIPT) are the busiest they have ever been since they started in 2010.

Since January 2021, the team have been involved in 125 searches (nearly 3 a week), resulting in 52 arrests for offences, including possession, making and distributing indecent images and sexual communication with a child. The number of searches and arrests have increased by over 23% and 18% respectively compared with the previous 12 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said, “We know that children are being groomed online in Northern Ireland.

“Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators.

“We want to help parents understand the dangers online and encourage them to have the same safeguarding conversations that they would if their children were leaving the house to go outside to play.

“Just because they are in their room on their devices, doesn’t mean they are safe. Your child could be talking to anyone online. Check in regularly, find out who they are talking to and educate yourself and your child about the importance of online safety.”

Officers are working closely with local schools, Department of Education and the Education Authority to highlight the potential dangers online, and would appeal to any parents concerned that children may be being groomed online or at risk, to contact police on 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.