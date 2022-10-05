Organ Donation sculpture unveiled in new location in Walled Garden at St Columb’s Park House

Previously the sculpture stood adjacent to St Columb’s Park House, however, the new location in the walled garden will be more visible and accessible to visitors and passers-by to view to take a moment to stop and enjoy reflection in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

The Life Candle project was originally installed back in 2017 and was co-ordinated by the Strange Boat Organ Donation Charity with Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Organ Donation Committee. This was part of a multi-national and multi-city initiative aimed at commemorating organ donors and celebrating and promoting organ donation across the world.

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian thanked Health Minister Robin Swann for attending the event to unveil the Life Candle’s new location.

Joanne Daly, Support Services Manager; Sam Pollock, Western Trust Chair and Chair of the Organ Donation Committee; Health Minister Robin Swann, Councillor Rory Farrell, Derry and Strabane District Council; Neil Guckian, Western Trust Chief Executive; Teresa Molloy, Director of Performance and Service Improvement and Mary Hayes, Specialist Nurse Organ Donation.

Minister Robin Swann said: “There is no greater gift that can be given than that of the gift of life to someone. The Life Candle recognises those who have saved lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation and I am honoured to be here today to view the sculpture in such a fitting location within the Walled Garden here in Derry.

Mr Swann continued: “Approximately 7,000 people require an organ transplant annually in the UK. Sadly three patients per day and 1,000 people per year die before an organ becomes available. The decision to donate and thereby gift a life is an act that rightly deserves recognition.

Sam Pollock, Chair of the Western Trust and the Trust Organ Donation Committee said: “On behalf of the Organ Donation Committee, I would like to extend my thanks to our Specialist Nurse Organ Donation Mary Hayes and our Trust Estates staff, in partnership with Derry and Strabane District Council, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the Life Candle was safely moved to its beautiful new location within the walled garden.

“We, through the Organ Donation Committee in the Western Trust, work hard to promote the message of the Gift of Life from organ donation. We are delighted that organ donors and donations are being publicly and formally recognised in this beautiful new space. I hope this will be a lasting legacy for all those who continue to encourage and promote the importance of organ donation and provide a sense of hope and gratitude for donor recipients and their families.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The Life Candle is a fitting tribute to all those donors who have given the greatest gift to individuals and families going through the agonising wait for a transplant.