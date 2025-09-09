Over 133 patients in Altnagelvin A&E as WHSCT reports ‘very challenged position’ at Derry hospital

Over 100 people were waiting in the Altnagelvin Emergency Department (ED) at one stage on Monday evening with the Western Trust reporting a ‘very challenged position’.

WHSCT management warned the public they were likely to wait ‘significantly longer’ for treatment due to the local A&E being ‘extremely busy’.

There were, at one stage, 133 patients waiting in the Department with 49 patients awaiting further admission to the general hospital for treatment and care.

An alert was issued by the Trust on Monday, stating: “Anyone attending our ED at Altnagelvin Hospital should be aware they will be waiting significantly longer. Patients will be triaged and treated based on the severity of their condition.

Altnagelvin A&E

“If your condition is urgent rather than an emergency, we encourage you to seek the assistance of your Out of Hours GP, Community Pharmacy or call the Phone First service from 8am – midnight where experienced healthcare professionals will advise you on the best route and location for treatment. The Phone First number is 03000206000.

“The volume of patients in our ED makes it very challenging for space. Please attend alone where possible. Exceptions are made for children, vulnerable adults or adults with communication difficulties.

“If you have a medical or mental health emergency, then you should always call 999 or proceed immediately to your nearest Emergency Department,” the Trust said.

Another option that may be suitable for some patients is the Phone First Minor Injuries Unit at Altnagelvin that allows patients with less serious injuries ring ahead to be triaged and given an appointment slot, saving long waits in ED.