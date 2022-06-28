Over 200 waiting for ‘long-COVID’ checks

Mr. Swann told Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh that multidisciplinary assessment clinics for ‘long-COVID’ commenced in the Western Trust in early March 2022.

“The services available comprise of an initial assessment and then patients may be allocated to Speech and Language Therapy, dietetics, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and respiratory services for either a more specific assessment or intervention.

“As of June 6, 2022 a total of 153 patients have received their initial multidisciplinary assessment.

Post-COVID-syndrome or ‘long-COVID’ manifests in a range of symptoms.

“As of June 6, 2022 a total of 220 patients are waiting to be seen,” the minister confirmed.

Other common symptoms, according to the National Health Service (NHS), are chest pain or tightness, heart palpitations, dizziness, pins and needles, joint pain, tinnitus, earaches, feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat and rashes.