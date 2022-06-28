Over 200 waiting for ‘long-COVID’ checks

Over two hundred patients were waiting to be seen for assessment for post-COVID syndrome in the Western Trust at the start of June, the Health Minister has confirmed.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:07 pm

Mr. Swann told Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh that multidisciplinary assessment clinics for ‘long-COVID’ commenced in the Western Trust in early March 2022.

“The services available comprise of an initial assessment and then patients may be allocated to Speech and Language Therapy, dietetics, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and respiratory services for either a more specific assessment or intervention.

“As of June 6, 2022 a total of 153 patients have received their initial multidisciplinary assessment.

Post-COVID-syndrome or ‘long-COVID’ manifests in a range of symptoms.

“As of June 6, 2022 a total of 220 patients are waiting to be seen,” the minister confirmed.

Other common symptoms, according to the National Health Service (NHS), are chest pain or tightness, heart palpitations, dizziness, pins and needles, joint pain, tinnitus, earaches, feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat and rashes.

People are encouraged to contact their GP if they are worried about symptoms four weeks or more after they have had COVID-19 or thought they may have had COVID-19.

