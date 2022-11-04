News you can trust since 1772
Over 400 people left Derry A&E without waiting to be seen by nurse or doctor

More than 400 people left Altnagelvin A&E before being seen by a nurse or doctor in September, it’s been revealed.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Of 5,586 people who attended the Altnagelvin Emergency Department (ED) in September, 7.6 per cent (424.5) ‘left before treatment’, a Department of Health (DoH) urgent and emergency care waiting time report for the period July to September shows.

The data also show that five per cent of all Altnagelvin A&E attendees throughout the month (279.3) re-attended the casualty department within the space of one week.

