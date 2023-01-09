The Western Trust stated: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital remains busy this morning.

“There are over 50 very sick people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for their particular condition.”

Altnagelvin

The health authority asked people to consider alternative care options where appropriate.

“Please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000.

“Please attend ED alone. Exceptions include children and vulnerable adults.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

