Parents of little Isla Rose Whoriskey make ‘wonderful’ donation to Children’s Ward in her memory

The Western Trust acknowledged the incredible generosity of Isla Rose’s family and everyone who contributed to a recent fundraiser for the Altnagelvin paediatric unit.

“This wonderful donation was presented to the Children's Ward from Alice, Tony, Jessica and Matthew who held a fundraising raffle in aid of Congenital disorder of glycosylation a cause close to both families’ hearts and in memory of Isla Rose Whoriskey,” a spokesperson for the Western Trust said.

The local health authority said the donation will make a real difference to the young people being treated in the hospital.

Pictured are Staff Nurse Nicola; Nursing Assistants Shauna and Karen; Staff Nurse Catherine along with Carleen; Naoimh; Zara; Jessica; Alice and Tony.

"The money raised when towards purchasing toys and vouchers for children and their families attending the Children's Ward to enjoy.