People aged 50+ invited to create ‘life journal’ with the council

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting people to reflect on their experiences to date through creating their life journal as part of an Age Friendly initiative to people aged 50+ years.

The ‘It’s My Life’ project is part of the Age Friendly programme, supported by the Public Health Agency, and is an opportunity for them to document treasured possessions and experiences gathered over the years.

Ciara Burke, Age Friendly Co-ordinator at Council, said, “This is a lovely opportunity to gather together some of the possessions from your life that you have treasured and remind you of significant events and memories from your life.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It could be your favourite films, poems, recipes, songs, a ticket, receipt or a photo.

“It allows participants on the course to look back on their life and collect all these important pieces which they have treasured and include these in their own life journal - not only for them but for others to enjoy and embrace their life journey to date

“It’s a unique chance to create your own time capsule, personal to you using a variety of materials - the content will be up to you.”

Participants will receive all the materials to help create their own bespoke journal delivered through high quality, creative and friendly sessions online.

The project will be conducted over four workshops and the course will be fun, informative, creative and thought provoking.

The dates of the workshops are Friday 11th March, Monday 14th March, Friday 25th March and Monday 28th March from 10.30am-12noon each day.