People at risk of serious disease to be offered autumn COVID-19 booster vaccination

It will be offered to those at high risk and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.

In line with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s advice, the following groups will be offered a COVID-19 booster this autumn:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book.

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults

The Public Health Agency will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine in due course.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said: “The COVID-19 vaccination programme is now entering its third autumn season and it remains as important as ever that those considered most at risk take up the offer of vaccination, when invited to do so.

“Vaccination provides vital protection against COVID-19, and has been particularly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“We know that COVID-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”