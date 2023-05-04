People urged to 'consider other options for non-emergency care' as Letterkenny University Hospital experiences high attendance
Saolta University Healthcare Group has urged people not to attend the Emergency Department (ED) at Letterkenny University Hospital, which has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.
May 1 saw 195 attendances at the Emergency Department with 186 attending on Tuesday, May 2.
These high attendances are continuing. As of 3pm today Thursday, May 4, there have been 122 attendances to the Emergency Department.
Saolta said that many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.
"There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.
“The hospital is also dealing with significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions."
There are currently 19 Covid positive patients being treated at LUH with two wards in outbreak.