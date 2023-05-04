News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

People urged to 'consider other options for non-emergency care' as Letterkenny University Hospital experiences high attendance

Saolta University Healthcare Group has urged people not to attend the Emergency Department (ED) at Letterkenny University Hospital, which has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

By Laura Glenn
Published 4th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

May 1 saw 195 attendances at the Emergency Department with 186 attending on Tuesday, May 2.

These high attendances are continuing. As of 3pm today Thursday, May 4, there have been 122 attendances to the Emergency Department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saolta said that many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Letterkenny University Hospital.Letterkenny University Hospital.
Letterkenny University Hospital.
Most Popular

"There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

“The hospital is also dealing with significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are currently 19 Covid positive patients being treated at LUH with two wards in outbreak.

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. We continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.”

Related topics:People