People with flu, COVID-19 or RSV symptoms asked not to spread by attending Altnagelvin

People are being asked not to visit Altnagelvin if they have symptoms of influenza, coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus or other winter illnesses prevalent in Derry at present.

“Respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are circulating in our community and within our hospitals. You can help to play a vital role in stopping the spread of these illnesses and protecting your loved ones in our care,” the Western Trust said.

The Trust has undertaken a local risk assessment in line with Public Health Agency advice to adhere to Infection Prevention and Control guidance.

The public are asked to follow four steps:

If experiencing symptoms of a cold, high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, or diarrhoea and vomiting, do not visit hospital sites. Resting at home not only speeds your recovery but also helps prevent the spread of illness to vulnerable patients.

Hand hygiene is crucial in breaking the chain of infection. Use hand sanitiser provided at the entrances to all wards and clinical areas, both when entering and leaving.

In wards and clinical areas, it will be helpful to wear a mask or face covering to protect yourself and others. This is temporary and practical step, and masks are one measure to reduce spread at this time.

If you are eligible, take up the offer of the flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are a proven way to reduce the severity of illness and limit the spread of these viruses.

“Respiratory illnesses pose significant risks to us all and especially to those who are already unwell or have weakened immune systems. Your actions can make a real difference in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of others,” the Trust appealed.