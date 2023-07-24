Derry’s Pink Ladies are marking their 18th birthday by rebranding as Hive Cancer Support.

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support group announced the move on Monday.

Under the new collective name, all segments of the organisation, which includes the Pink Ladies, Pink Panthers and HUGS (Helping You Get Stronger) Carers' Support Group, will be united under one banner.

The charities believe this will reinforce the strength and unity of the cancer support community.

"Hive shines a light on the extraordinary strength and bravery that resides within every individual affected by cancer," said Maureen Collins, Project Manager at Hive Cancer Support.

"By fostering a sense of community and offering a safe space for individuals to come together, we can collectively discover the possibilities that lie ahead.

“The rebranding of the Pink Ladies Cancer Support group to Hive Cancer Support symbolises the organisation's commitment to providing a unified and inclusive platform for individuals affected by cancer.

"This new chapter marks a significant milestone in the journey of the organisation, solidifying its mission to support, uplift, and inspire those facing the challenges of cancer.”

The rebrand has been timed to coincide with the celebrations marking 18 years since the organisation was founded, and represents a broader, holistic approach to cancer support.

Hive Cancer Support contributes to a variety of local campaigns, including the recent Green Mile Project, which is part of a wider Pesticide Free Derry campaign.

This campaign aims to see the removal of dangerous chemicals, such as glyphosate, from the environment, as well as highlighting the dangers of chemicals to our health.

Hive Cancer Support also offers important educational programmes such as Reduce Your Risk, which educates children and adults on ways to reduce the risk of developing cancer, and Male and Female Cancer Awareness Workshops, which focus on the signs and symptoms of Cancer and what steps to take if you notice any changes.

The charity’s stated mission is to ‘create a community where healing, hope, and connection flourish, empowering individuals affected by cancer’.

The www.hivecancersupport.co.uk website goes live this week.

For more information about Hive Cancer Support, please visit www.hivecancersupport.co.uk

Maureen Collins and Jacqui Loughrey celebrating the 18th birthday of the Pink Ladies Support Group in the City Hotel and Hive Cancer Support launch.

Members of Hive Cancer Support joint choir performing on the night. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Marianne Flood, Kate McLaughlin, Michelle McCarron and Sarah McGowan pictured at the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Groups 18th birthday and Hive Cancer Support launch held in the City Hotel.

Edele Harkin, Martin Mullan and Marianne Flood celebrating the 18th birthday of the Pink Ladies Support Group and Hive Cancer Support launch. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

