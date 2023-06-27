This is good news for Buncrana and Inishowen and will build on the significant increase in Ambulance staffing and services in the peninsula over the last two years.

The news follows confirmation late last year that a new ambulance base will be built on the site of the old healthcare centre in Buncrana. That project is currently at feasibility study phase through the HSE Estates office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Ambulance service have now confirmed that in an interim temporary base will be opened following agreement with the HSE for access to a property adjoining the current deployment point in Buncrana, on the grounds of the community hospital. This will allow the National Ambulance Service to start and finish ambulance crews from Buncranna.

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed that he has received confirmation from the National Ambulance Service that they plan to locate a new physical base in Buncrana from September of this year.

In addition, with the commencement of new staff for the Donegal region in August 2023 the National Ambulance Service plans to further extend the operation hours of the Buncrana base to include a night shift, meaning 24/7 operational cover at the new base in Buncrana. The National Ambulance Service have confirmed that they are currently engaged in planning and discussions with staff representatives on working towards have the base operational from September 2023.

The Minister concluded: “This is tremendous news for the people of Buncrana and surrounds and I thank the HSE for working to bring a solution to the fore. My thanks too to Cllr Donaghey for all her work on this."

Commenting, Colr Rena Donaghey said: "I'm delighted that there will now be a temporary ambulance base to start and finish in Buncrana, the second biggest town in Donegal. Minister McConalogue and I have worked tirelessly to get to this stage and to have a 24-hour ambulance service soon for Buncrana is great news. Buncrana needs a permanent ambulance base and I'm delighted that this will happen, following a hard-fought campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad