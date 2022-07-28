Pop up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics to be held in Buncrana this weekend.

Dose 1, Dose 2, first and second booster vaccinations will be available at the Exchange, Castle Avenue, Buncrana.

The clinics will run on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

Both clinics will run from 11am to 5.45pm on both days.

Pop-up Covid vaccination clinics are to be held in Buncrana.

Vaccines available will be:

Dose 1, Dose 2, booster vaccines for those aged 12 and over.

Booster vaccines for those 12 years and older who are deemed immunocompromised who requires an additional dose or their booster

Second booster vaccines for those aged 65 and over.

You can also receive the above vaccinations at Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92FP83 at the following times:

Wednesdays- 12+ clinic - 8.15am to 4.15pm

Fridays- 5-11 yrs clinic - 9.15am to 10.15am and 12+ clinic- 10.15am - 5.15pm

Saturdays- 12+ clinic - 10.15am - 4.30pm and 5-11yrs clinic- 5pm - 6.15pm

This week Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly accepted NIAC’s recommendations about the future of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

This will see the programme extended to include:

a first mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised

a second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 50-64 years

a second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities

a second mRNA booster vaccine for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy

a second mRNA booster vaccine for healthcare workers

a third mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 65 years and older, and those aged 12-64 years who are immunocompromised

Donna Carrol, Operational Site Manager, Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre said “It’s wonderful to see the programme progressing to another phase. While the recommendations are not operational yet, we look forward to implementing them as part of our Autumn Vaccination Programme. We would ask those in eligible cohorts to avail of the their primary or booster vaccinations at our pop-up clinics in Buncrana or at our static site in Letterkenny.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine please log on to www.hse.ie