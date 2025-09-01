Positive feedback for Western Trust self-help anxiety reduction application (SHARA)

A mobile phone software application developed by mental health specialists in the Western Trust to help people manage mild anxiety has been receiving positive feedback.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new self-help anxiety reduction application (SHARA) was originally launched by the Western Trust Adult Mental Health and Disability Directorate in 2022.

Jennifer Sharkey, Suicide Liaison Officer at the Western Trust explains: “This is a person centred and individualised application, it is free and it is accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been designed by a multidisciplinary team within the Western Trust including Nurses, Doctors, Pharmacists and an Occupational Therapist. Service users, families and student nurses have also contributed to the development of SHARA.

Jennifer Sharkey and Laura McLaughlin

"The information provided will help the user to develop their own personalised tool kit of methods to help them manage their mild anxiety.

"It focuses on early access to self-help resources to help prevent your symptoms from deteriorating, however, if you have any concerns or feel worse there will be information available on how to access mental health services in your local area at any time either during the day or out of hours.”

Laura McLaughlin, Mental Health Liaison Service Manager at the Western Trust said: “The feedback from service users and student nurses from Ulster University has been very positive and Western Trust management staff have also reported that they have utilised the application themselves and with staff who are experiencing anxiety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHARA is aimed at reducing mild anxiety in the comfort of your own home. It describes what anxiety is, the different types of anxiety and helps you to recognise the symptoms of anxiety.

Claire Wallace and Laura McLaughlin promoting SHARA.

It also advises you on how and when to take your medication, provides a list of distraction techniques, useful resources and also consists of suggested activities to help lessen your anxiety.

The application has been designed by mental health professionals with input from other healthcare professions, service users and student nurses.

It is not a replacement for face-to-face mental health treatment but an augmentation to existing service.

The application was recently re-launched with Jennifer and Laura set to lead events throughout the Western Trust to promote the application over the next few months.