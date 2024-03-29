Praise for Derry's cross-border NW Cancer Centre as concerns raised over 'unacceptable' NI patient waiting lists
A motion, put forward by Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton at Wednesday’s Full Council Meeting, asked Councillors to “recognises that waiting times for cancer treatments are still unacceptably long”.
Councillor Hutton also proposed writing to the Minister for Health, Robin Swann, and the Minister of Finance, Caoimhe Archibald, to “request delivery of the 10-year Cancer Strategy, and build on existing cooperation, to ensure all patients receive timely treatment.”
“There are brilliant cancer services out there, like the North West Cancer Centre,” Councillor Hutton said. “But by implementing the Cancer Strategy here in the North and working with our cross-border colleagues, we’ll have the opportunity to contribute to more effective treatments.
“It’s really important to write to the Minister to get an update on the Strategy, because through collaborative working we’ll make meaningful change for people facing cancer.”
DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke said waiting times were “nowhere near where everyone wants or needs them to be”.
Alderman Cooke added: “There is a real need to move forward urgently and implement the actions outlined in the Strategy and to rebuild and transform our services in the short, medium and longer term.”
SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said the North West Cancer Centre was “the best example across this whole island of North-South partnership” and it was key that the Cancer Strategy was rolled out.
“I understand and feel the anxiety of people who have [been diagnosed with cancer], and we need to address that today,” Councillor Tierney said.
“The target for a red flag referral to begin treatment is 62 days, and those 62 days must be absolutely horrendous for people, so we have to do all we can to support people.
“I know a gentleman who was diagnosed in August and didn’t receive his first treatment until the week of Christmas.
“It’s not down to the staff at centres or healthcare professionals, it’s down to the Strategy and how we can drive down waiting lists, support patients, and support families.”
