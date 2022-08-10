Pregnant women urged not to bring children due to COVID-19

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 transmission in the community, we are again asking that pregnant women attending community or hospital antenatal appointments, DO NOT bring a child or children to their appointments. Partners can attend but we encourage pregnant women to attend alone if at all possible," the Trust stated.

The health authority pointed out that expectant mothers are a high risk group and that their safety is paramount.

"In line with COVID-19 guidance and restrictions, we need to ensure the safety of other women attending for their appointments and the safety of our staff delivering the clinics. Thank you for you cooperation," the health authority stated.

Altnagelvin Hospital