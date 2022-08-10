"Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 transmission in the community, we are again asking that pregnant women attending community or hospital antenatal appointments, DO NOT bring a child or children to their appointments. Partners can attend but we encourage pregnant women to attend alone if at all possible," the Trust stated.
The health authority pointed out that expectant mothers are a high risk group and that their safety is paramount.
"In line with COVID-19 guidance and restrictions, we need to ensure the safety of other women attending for their appointments and the safety of our staff delivering the clinics. Thank you for you cooperation," the health authority stated.
Most Popular
-
1
Rip current warning as 8 rescued in 24 hrs at Portrush & Co. Derry beaches
-
2
Pregnant women urged not to bring children due to COVID-19
-
3
Western Trust records lowest percentage of births and caesareans
-
4
34.7% mental health admissions in Western trust as 224 await addiction services
-
5
Derry family in urgent call over mother’s care