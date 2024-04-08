Private healthcare provider launches new clinic and creates 30 jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new state of the art medical facility, which boasts a team of highly skilled consultants and medical professionals, is set to offer the highest quality private one-day surgery procedures, including but not limited to orthopaedics, dermatology, vascular, endoscopy, and more.

The expansion of JACE Medical’s services, which aligns with the growing demand for private healthcare options in Northern Ireland, also brings forth tremendous employment opportunities for the area with the creation of 30 new jobs. The positions include doctors, nursing staff, management and administrative roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2010 by Consultant Anesthetist, Dr. John T. Doherty, JACE Medical is a premier provider of private medical services in Northern Ireland, catering to the needs of the public, NHS, and private sector.

Practice manager, Delma McCurry, JACE founder, Dr. John T. Doherty and lead nurse, Marian Purser

Commenting on the new clinic launch, Dr. Doherty said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the new Private Clinic into the growing JACE repertoire and look forward to being able to offer patients affordable day surgery procedures by some of Ireland’s leading consultants.

"It’s no secret that there is mounting tension surrounding Northern Ireland’s health and social care system and here at JACE we are doing our best to bridge the growing gap between patient needs and the capabilities of the existing health care system as it stands."

He added: "At JACE we understand the importance of providing not just medical treatment, but also a comforting and seamless experience for our patients. Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality care in a welcoming environment, ensuring each patient feels confident and supported throughout their journey with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you or someone you know is interested in having a procedure done, please just get in touch and our team will be happy to assist you.”